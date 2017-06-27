BRIEF-CO2 Solutions announces partnership with CERT in the NRG COSIA Carbon XPRIZE competition
* CO2 Solutions announces partnership with CERT in the NRG COSIA Carbon XPRIZE competition
June 27 Niko Resources Ltd:
* Niko provides corporate update
* Niko Resources - for period ended Dec 31, 2007, co was unable to deliver minimum quantities to certain customers under contracts from Hazira field
* Niko Resources Ltd - co's joint operating partner filed arbitration claims for losses incurred as a result of delivery of these shortfall volumes
* Niko Resources Ltd - company's joint operating partner in Hazira field delivered shortfall volumes from other gas sources
* Niko Resources Ltd - in June, arbitration tribunal issued award in favour of company's joint operating partner in an amount of approximately $17.8 million
* Niko Resources Ltd - company plans to appeal award in Indian court system under rules governing indian arbitration
* Niko Resources - tribunal awarded interest at rate of 10% per annum from 2012 to date of award plus further interest at 10% annually from date of award until payment
* Hain Celestial's cultivate ventures announces first strategic acquisition
June 28 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday as oil prices edged lower after an industry report showed an increase in U.S. crude inventory.