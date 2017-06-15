GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rise, oil languishes near 10-month low on glut fears
* Sterling holds gains after BOE economist signals rate hike vote
June 15 Niko Resources Ltd:
* Niko reports results for the year ended March 31, 2017
* Niko Resources Ltd says total sales volumes in Q4 of fiscal 2017 of 87 MMCFE/D decreased from 99 mmcfe/d in fiscal 2016
* Net oil and natural gas revenues of $8 million decreased in Q4 of fiscal 2017 compared to $20 million in Q4 of fiscal 2016
* Niko Resources Ltd says net income from continuing operations of $24 million in q4 of fiscal 2017 decreased compared to $78 million in q4 of fiscal 2016
* Niko Resources Ltd - because of foregoing matters there're uncertainties that may cast significant doubt about ability of co to continue as going concern
* Niko Resources Ltd- market conditions coupled with legal issues relating to assets in India, Bangladesh provide challenges to goal of monetizing co's core assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares
June 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.