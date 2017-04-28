BRIEF-E*Trade Financial reports monthly activity for May 2017
* E*Trade Financial Corporation reports monthly activity for may 2017
* Share purchase agreement was entered into between connected-world as vendor, Cheng Ngok Fai as covenantor and China U-Ton Holdings
* Pursuant to SP agreement a, connected- world to sell and purchaser to purchase 100 million shares of HK$0.01 each in capital of co for US$3.1 million
* Pursuant to SP agreement B, Full Dragon agreed to sell shares representing about 9.4% of issued share capital of co for US$7.3 million
* Acquisition of equity in Kalisz Retail has been omitted due to antimonopoly concerns raised by Polish Office of Competition and Consumer Protection
* Horizon Bancorp - wolverine Bancorp will be obligated to pay Horizon termination fee of $3.5 million upon termination of deal - SEC filing