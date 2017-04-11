BRIEF-A1M Pharma starts trading on Nasdaq First North on June 20
* STARTS TRADING ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH ON JUNE 20 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2rzWpdO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 11Ningbo David Medical Device Co Ltd :
* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 18.1 million yuan to 23.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (18.1 million yuan)
* Says increased operating revenue as main reason for the forecast
* Presented updated data from ongoing Phase 1 study of Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor BGB-3111 in patients with Waldenström's macroglobulinemia
