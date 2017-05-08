BRIEF-Tsinghua Tongfang to acquire stake in Shanghai RAAS Blood Products
* Says Tsinghua Tongfang plans to buy up to 29.9 percent stake in the company, share trade remains suspended
May 8 Ningbo David Medical Device Co Ltd :
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary received patent (No. ZL201620559055.0)on April 26, for cutting transmission assembly and anastomat with it
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary received patent (No. ZL201620560221.9) on April 26, for accident prevention structure and anastomat with it
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary received patent(No. L201620556509.9) on April 26, for insurance system and anastomat with it
* Valid 10 years for the three patents
* Durect's collaboration with Sandoz clears Hart-Scott-Rodino review and is effective
* Rival Tesaro's shares down 16.8 pct (Adds shares, details on class action lawsuit)