May 8 Ningbo David Medical Device Co Ltd :

* Says its wholly owned subsidiary received patent (No. ZL201620559055.0)on April 26, for cutting transmission assembly and anastomat with it

* Says its wholly owned subsidiary received patent (No. ZL201620560221.9) on April 26, for accident prevention structure and anastomat with it

* Says its wholly owned subsidiary received patent(No. L201620556509.9) on April 26, for insurance system and anastomat with it

* Valid 10 years for the three patents

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4ZGTn8

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)