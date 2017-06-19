June 19 Ningbo Henghe Mould Co Ltd

* Says its unit to invest in auto parts production project with investment of 310 million yuan ($45.48 million)

* Says it plans to set up auto components unit with registered capital of 120 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sO4MY4; bit.ly/2shQg9B

