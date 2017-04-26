April 26Ningbo Huaxiang Electronic Co Ltd

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 311.0 million yuan to 404.3 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 311.0 million yuan

* Says steady business growth and inclusion of new company are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Kl0mlO

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)