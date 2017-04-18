April 18 Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co Ltd :

* Co plans to use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 2.4 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016

* To use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2knksr

