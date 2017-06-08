June 8 Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co Ltd :

* Says co plans to invest 5.1 million yuan to set up an industrial investment management firm with partner, and co will own 5 percent stake in it

* Says the new industrial investment management firm will launch a industrial investment fund worth totaling 1.5 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9tbfRa

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)