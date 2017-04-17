April 17Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 70 percent to 80 percent, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (120.7 million yuan)

* Says increased operating revenue, accomplishment of acquisition and repayment of bank loan as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/E5tz9E

