BRIEF-Internet of Things signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
April 24 Ningbo Kangqiang Electronics Co Ltd :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 53.6 percent to 99.1 percent, or to be 27 million yuan to 35 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 17.6 million yuan
* Says increased sale volume and sale revenue, cost reduction as main reasons for the forecast
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
