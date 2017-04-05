BRIEF-Loxo Oncology prices follow-on offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 3.15 million common shares priced at $72.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 5 Ningbo Menovo Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says its shares to debut trade on April 7 in Shanghai
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nXAf52 (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Asx alert-bit225 phase 2 hiv-1 clinical trial update-bit.ax
* Agreed with Andrew Shine (CEO), that his notice period will now be effective 30th June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: