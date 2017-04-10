April 10Ningbo Shuanglin Auto Parts Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 5 percent to 20 percent, or to be 82.5 million yuan to 94.2 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (78.5 million yuan)

* Says increased revenue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/d8i7gn

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)