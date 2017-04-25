April 25 Ningbo Tech Bank Co Ltd

* Sees net profit for FY 2017 H1 to decrease by 11.5 percent to 36.1 percent, or to be 130 million yuan to 180 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2016 H1 was 203.3 million yuan

* Comments that pork price drop as reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Inxm4L

