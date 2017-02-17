Feb 17 Ningbo Veken Elite Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire stakes in two energy firms and one battery firm for a combined 904.1 million yuan ($131.70 million) via share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 800 million yuan in share private placement to fund projects, acquisition

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2m1U8Wr

