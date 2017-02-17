UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 17 Ningbo Veken Elite Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire stakes in two energy firms and one battery firm for a combined 904.1 million yuan ($131.70 million) via share issue
* Says it plans to raise up to 800 million yuan in share private placement to fund projects, acquisition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2m1U8Wr
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8650 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources