June 12 Niobay Metals Inc:
* Niobay metals provides an update on the exploration permit
application at the James Bay Niobium project
* Informed by ministry, application for an exploration
permit on James Bay Niobium project will remain on temporary
hold for now
* To continue holding discussions with local community
members, government officials, to maintain efforts to engage
with MCFN leadership
* Despite a number of requests, leadership of Moose Cree
First Nation has to this day refused to open a dialogue with
company
