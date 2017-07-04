GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia learns to adapt to Korean tensions; Fed views awaited
* North Korea says fired ICBM, South and US troops conduct test
July 4 Niocorp Developments Ltd :
* Niocorp announces C$2 million brokered private placement offering
* Niocorp Developments - Mackie Research agreed to sell by way of private placement up to 3.1 million units of company at a price of C$0.65 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, July 5 British new car registrations fell by around 5 percent last month year-on-year and overall sales for the first six months of the year dropped by 1 percent, according to preliminary data from an industry body.
BRASILIA, July 4 Brazil's government has sharply increased spending in local infrastructure projects proposed by lawmakers, according to budget data reviewed by Reuters on Tuesday, as a graft scandal threatens to topple President Michel Temer.