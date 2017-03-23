March 23 NioCorp Developments Ltd

* NioCorp enters into amending agreements extending the terms of Lind convertible security and CEO's credit facility and loan to the company

* NioCorp Developments - Amending agreement dated March 20, 2017 with Lind Partners to extend term of initial Lind convertible security by 6 months to June 17, 2018

* NioCorp Developments-Entered amending agreements with Mark Smith to extend due dates of credit facility, loan with Smith to June 16, 2018, June 17, 2018