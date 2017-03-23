BRIEF-Accuray Inc signs new revolving loan agreement
* Closed a new $52 million senior secured revolving loan facility with Midcap Financial Trust
March 23 NioCorp Developments Ltd
* NioCorp enters into amending agreements extending the terms of Lind convertible security and CEO's credit facility and loan to the company
* NioCorp Developments - Amending agreement dated March 20, 2017 with Lind Partners to extend term of initial Lind convertible security by 6 months to June 17, 2018
* NioCorp Developments-Entered amending agreements with Mark Smith to extend due dates of credit facility, loan with Smith to June 16, 2018, June 17, 2018
* The9 limited signs definitive agreement regarding private placement
* DeepMarkit corp - has concluded a private placement with Allstate Enterprise Consulting Limited