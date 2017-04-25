Australia shares rise, on track for best week since March; NZ up
June 16 Australian shares rose on Friday, and were on track for their biggest weekly gain in over two months, led by gains in defensive stocks and financials.
April 25 Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc
* Says it will take out a loan of 1 billion yen from Shinkin Central Bank on April 27
* Interest rate at 0.03818 percent and maturity date on May 8
* Says it will take out a loan of 1 billion yen from THE YAMAGUCHI BANK, Ltd. on April 27
* Interest rate at 0.555 percent and maturity date on April 27, 2029
* Says loans will be used for property acquisition and incidental expenses
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/z3D1Si
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
WELLINGTON, June 16 Non-resident holdings of New Zealand government securities were 58.7 in May, Reserve Bank of New Zealand data showed on Friday. ---------------------------------------------------------------- May Pvs month Year ago Total all securities: 58.7 pct 58.8 pct 65.2 pct NZ govt bonds: 61.4 pct 61.5 pct 68.5 pct NZ govt T-bills 7.5 pct 8.3 pct 6.5 pct ---------------------------------------