March 1 Nippon Building Fund Inc:

* Says it will take out a loan of 1 billion yen from JOYO Bank Ltd on March 3

* Says interest rate of 0.39 percent and maturity on March 3, 2027

* Says it will take out another loan of 2 billion yen from The Daishi Bank Ltd on March 3

* Says interest rate of 0.26 percent and maturity on March 1, 2024

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/CZiAar

