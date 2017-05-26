May 26 Nippon Electric Glass Co Ltd

* Says it signed a agreement with PPG Industries, Inc. through unit Nippon Electric Glass America, Inc., regarding acquisition of glass fiber business

* Says it will acquire all share of PPG Industries Fiber Glass Products, Inc. and intellectual property of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc, as well as glass fiber business related human resource PPG Industries, Inc. for $545 million, from PPG Industries, Inc.

* Say it will complete the transaction in the second half of 2017

