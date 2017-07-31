FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nippon Prologis REIT says unit prices
July 31, 2017 / 8:21 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Nippon Prologis REIT says unit prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Nippon Prologis REIT Inc

* Says it will issue new units, with the paid-in price of 220,386 yen per unit (31.61 billion yen in total) and the issue price of 227,850 yen per unit (32.68 billion yen in total), through public offering

* Says it will issue new units, with the paid-in price of 220,386 yen per unit(1.58 billion yen in total), through private placement

* The previous plan was disclosed on July 24

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Rud7jw

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

