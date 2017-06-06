BRIEF-Bill Gurley is said to be leaving Uber's board- NYT,citing source
* Bill gurley is said to be leaving Uber's board- NYT,citing source
June 6Nippon Signal Co Ltd
* Says it completes repurchase of 2.9 million shares of its common stock
* Shares repurchased at the price of 3 billion yen in total, from Dec. 21, 2016 to May 24
* Share repurchase plan was announced on Dec. 20, 2016
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/G2Y7bU
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Bill gurley is said to be leaving Uber's board- NYT,citing source
* Snap is buying mapping startup zenly for $200 million- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text: https://bloom.bg/2sCMuXc Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 21 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks.