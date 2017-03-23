BRIEF-Tivo appoints Arvin Patel executive VP and chief intellectual property officer
* Appointment of Arvin Patel to position of executive vice president and chief intellectual property officer effective in Q3
March 24 Nikkei:
* Nippon Telegraph and Telephone expects to pay dividend of 120 yen a share for FY ending march 31 and will add at least 10 yen more for year through March 2018- Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Appointment of Arvin Patel to position of executive vice president and chief intellectual property officer effective in Q3
* PARTNERS WITH STCC , LAGARDÈRE AND STORYFIRE TO PROVIDE LIVE OTT STREAMING FORMAT FOR STCC BASED ON SYE
* ZETADISPLAY: PRONTOTV HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WORTH SEK 5 MILLION