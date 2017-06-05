June 5 Nippon View Hotel Co Ltd

* Says it repurchased 49,600 shares for 67.9 million yen from May 1 to May 31

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Jan. 12

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 230,800 shares for 315.3 million yen in total as of May 31

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/vrP1IM

