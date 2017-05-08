May 8 Nippon View Hotel Co Ltd

* Says it repurchased 109,400 shares for 149.3 million yen in total from April 1 to April 30

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Jan. 12

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 181,200 shares for 247.4 million yen in total as of April 30

