UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 12 Nippon View Hotel Co Ltd
* Says 12 customers of ASAKUSA VIEW HOTEL had symptom of food poisoning on March 27, as roast beef was infected with staphylococcus aureus
* Says the hotel was ordered to suspend operation from April 12 until April 18 by health care center
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/uwcz3o
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources