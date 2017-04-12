April 12 Nippon View Hotel Co Ltd

* Says 12 customers of ASAKUSA VIEW HOTEL had symptom of food poisoning on March 27, as roast beef was infected with staphylococcus aureus

* Says the hotel was ordered to suspend operation from April 12 until April 18 by health care center

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/uwcz3o

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)