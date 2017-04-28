UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 28 Niraku GC Holdings Inc
* It is expected consolidated profit after tax of group for year ended 31 March 2017 will substantially increase
* Expected results due to reduction in finance costs and administrative expenses attributable to cost saving activities Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2oF27yj] Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources