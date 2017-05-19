UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 19 Niraku GC Holdings Inc:
* FY profit for the year attributable to shareholders of the company was HK$33 million, up 171.8 percent
* FY revenue HK$1.96 billion, down 5.9% as compared with the year ended 31 march 2016
* Board has resolved to declare a final dividend of HK$0.002 per ordinary share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources