May 19 Niraku GC Holdings Inc:

* FY profit for the year attributable to shareholders of the company was HK$33 million, up 171.8 percent

* FY revenue HK$1.96 billion, down 5.9% as compared with the year ended 31 march 2016

* Board has resolved to declare a final dividend of HK$0.002 per ordinary share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: