UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 24 NIREUS AQUACULTURE SA:
* SAYS HELLENIC CAPITAL COMMISSION APPROVED THE DISPOSAL OF 3,838 COMMON REGISTERED SHARES OF THE COMPANY
* SAYS THE DISPOSAL WAS A RESULT OF AN INCREASE IN SHARE CAPITAL DUE TO MERGER BY ABSORPTION OF SEAFARM IONIAN
* SAYS THE STARTING PRICE OF DISPOSAL OF SHARES CANNOT BE LESS THAN 2 PERCENT FROM THE CLOSING PRICE OF THE DAY PRECEDING THE DISPOSAL
Source text: bit.ly/2rgX0Fs
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources