May 24 NIREUS AQUACULTURE SA:

* SAYS HELLENIC CAPITAL COMMISSION APPROVED THE DISPOSAL OF 3,838 COMMON REGISTERED SHARES OF THE COMPANY

* SAYS THE DISPOSAL WAS A RESULT OF AN INCREASE IN SHARE CAPITAL DUE TO MERGER BY ABSORPTION OF SEAFARM IONIAN

* SAYS THE STARTING PRICE OF DISPOSAL OF SHARES CANNOT BE LESS THAN 2 PERCENT FROM THE CLOSING PRICE OF THE DAY PRECEDING THE DISPOSAL

Source text: bit.ly/2rgX0Fs

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)