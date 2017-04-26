BRIEF-Internet of Things signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
April 26 NiSource Inc
* Says determined to proceed with plan to merge its units nisource finance and nisource capital markets with and into co
* Says the mergers with its units are expected to occur in second half of 2017
* Says the mergers not expected to have any impact on Co's consolidated financial statements or credit ratings of outstanding debt securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
LONDON, June 15 Swiss food group Nestle may sell its U.S. confectionery business, which has annual sales of 900 million Swiss francs ($922.23 million), it said on Thursday.
June 15 Slack Technologies Inc, a corporate chatroom startup, has received inquiries about a potential takeover from technology companies, including Amazon.com Inc , Bloomberg reported on Thursday.