UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 11 Nissan Motor Co Ltd says:
* expect revenue including consolidated China joint venture activities to grow to 16.5 trillion yen ($144.52 billion)over 6-year period, from 12.8 trillion yen at end-March
* intend to reach 8 percent global market share in next 6 years
* target 8 percent sustainable operating margin in next 6 years
* expect to achieve 8 percent global market share if able to raise China market share to 8 percent versus 5 percent currently -CEO
* see French election result as positive, ensures stability in European Union, France -CEO
* held discussions with France's Macron to outline alliance objectives; Macron understands, values Renault alliance -CEO Further company coverage: ($1 = 114.1700 yen)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources