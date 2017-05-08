May 9 Nikkei:

* Nissan Motor's manufacturing joint venture Zhengzhou Nissan Automobile began production of its new Navara pickup truck Monday, in China

* Nissan Motor's manufacturing JV, Zhengzhou Nissan, plans to begin sales of the Navara in June, but has not released price or sales target Source text (s.nikkei.com/2qKLBgA) Further company coverage: