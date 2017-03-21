PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 16
June 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 21 Nissan Motor Co Ltd:
* Nissan North America - announced executive changes in the company's North American region
* Nissan North America - Rich Miller, currently director, nissan product planning in charge of suv, truck, and lcv, is promoted to program director, lcv
* Nissan North America - Fred Deperez, currently regional vp, nissan central region promoted to global role of division general manager, global lcv m&s
* Nissan North America -Stephan Kuester joined Nissan as director, aftersales, Nissan U.S. and is responsible for aftersales sales operations, marketing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 15 California legislators on Thursday tightened rules requiring Volkswagen AG to spend a portion of clean car infrastructure funds in disadvantaged communities, passing a bill as part of a budget package agreed with Governor Jerry Brown.
* Tokyo bourse suspends trading in Takata shares (Adds share suspension in Tokyo)