BRIEF-Franchise Services Of North America announces chapter 11 bankruptcy filing
June 27 Franchise Services Of North America Inc :
June 26 (Reuters) -
* Nissan Motor Co says likely it will not be able to be reimbursed for past, future recalls after Takata Corp bankruptcy filing
* Nissan says it and its affiliates have set aside appropriate reserves for Takata related recall costs Source text for Eikon: Further coverage: (Reporting By Chris Gallagher and Chang-Ran Kim)
WILMINGTON, Del., June 27 Lawyers for people injured by exploding Takata Corp air bags told a U.S. bankruptcy court judge on Tuesday that the company's restructuring plan is being skewed to benefit automakers over victims.
WILMINGTON, Del., June 27 The Delaware Supreme Court ruled in favor of Chicago Bridge & Iron Co on Tuesday in a $2 billion dispute with Westinghouse Electric Co that stems from cost overruns at a pair of unfinished U.S. nuclear power plants.