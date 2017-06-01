BRIEF-Amaya says all director nominees, each of whom is independent, were elected or re-elected to Board Of Directors
* Amaya shareholders approve resolutions at shareholder meeting
June 1Nissen Inc
* Says its third biggest shareholder, which is employee stock ownership group, cut stake in the company to 8.9 percent from 12.9 percent, and became the fourth biggest shareholder of the company
* Effective May 26
* Adobe Systems Inc- announced it has acquired all Skybox Technology from Mettle
* Mediagrif announces agreement to acquire Orckestra, a leading provider of digital unified commerce solutions