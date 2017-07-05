July 5 Nisshin Seifun Group Inc

* Says it repurchased 1.3 million shares for 2.48 billion yen in total, from June 1 to June 30

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 12

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 2.2 million shares for 4.04 billion yen in total as of June 30

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/EXuaKu

