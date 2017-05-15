UPDATE 2-Malaysia's Maxis to raise around $384 mln in share sale
* Proceeds to fund debt payment, potential new wireless spectrum
May 15 Nisshinbo Holdings Inc :
* Says co enters into agreement to fully acquire Japan Radio Co Ltd via stock swap, effective on Oct. 2
* One share of Japan Radio's stock will be exchanged with 1.28 shares of Nisshinbo Holdings Inc's stock
* 15.9 million shares of co's stock will be exchanged
* Japan Radio's stock will be delisted from Tokyo Stock Exchange effective on Sept. 27
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/C6acJ6
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Proceeds to fund debt payment, potential new wireless spectrum
BANGKOK, June 19 Thailand aims to buy software to strengthen the military government's ability to track online networks and monitor online activity while planning a cyber law that will expand powers to pry into private communications.
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate