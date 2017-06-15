UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 15Nissin Kogyo Co Ltd
* Says it plans to set up a new aluminium production factory in Nagano-ken
* Says this factory will be capitalized at 2 billion yen in total (including buildings and equipments)
* Says construction will be started in August and operation will be started in July, 2018
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/le8sUY
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources