UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 26Nissui Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it will sell entire 10,000 shares (100 percent voting power) of its Yamanashi Ken-based wholly owned unit NPC to Senshukai Co Ltd, at an undisclosed price
* Transaction date on June 30
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ovnE97
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources