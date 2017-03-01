March 1 Nikkei:

* Nitori holdings likely saw a 16% jump in group operating profit for the fiscal year ended in february to a record 85 billion yen - nikkei

* Nitori holdings co ltd's sales are believed to have risen 11% to about 510 billion yen for the fiscal year ended in feb- nikkei

* Nitori holdings is expected to increase both sales and profit again this fiscal year - nikkei Source text : (s.nikkei.com/2lcPZ6b) Further company coverage: