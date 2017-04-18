BRIEF-H2O Midstream acquires Permian Basin produced water assets from Encana Oil & Gas
* H2O Midstream acquires Permian Basin produced water assets from Encana Oil & Gas
April 18 Nivalis Therapeutics Inc:
* Nivalis Therapeutics Inc and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. Agree to combine
* Nivalis therapeutics inc - merger will result in a combined company
* Nivalis Therapeutics Inc - Alpine will merge with a wholly-owned subsidiary of nivalis in an all-stock transaction
* Nivalis Therapeutics-Frazier Healthcare Partners, Alpine Bioventures, Orbimed Advisors to invest additional $17 million into Alpine Immune Sciences
* Nivalis Therapeutics Inc - following merger, current alpine shareholders will own approximately 74 percent of combined company
* Nivalis Therapeutics Inc - transaction has been approved by board of directors of both companies
* Nivalis Therapeutics Inc - upon closing of transaction, name of combined company will become Alpine Immune Sciences Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Outfront Media acquires Canadian Digital Billboard portfolio
June 14 U.S. drugmaker Pfizer has denied allegations it over-charged for cancer medicines in South Africa following an investigation launched on Tuesday into three drug companies by the country's competition watchdog.