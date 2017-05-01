PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 16
May 1 Nivalis Therapeutics Inc:
* Nivalis Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.57
* Nivalis Therapeutics -increased loss for quarter due to $3.5 million in restructuring charges and a $2.0 million increase in stock-based compensation expenses
* Nivalis Therapeutics -after a review and negotiation with alpine immune sciences, board decided to approve and enter definitive merger agreement with Alpine
* Nivalis -Frazier Healthcare Partners, Alpine Bioventures, Orbimed Advisors, will invest combined additional $17 million into alpine immune sciences prior to close
* Nivalis -following merger, Alpine shareholders will own about 74 percent of combined co and nivalis shareholders will own about 26 percent of combined co
* Nivalis -Mitchell Gold., alpine's executive chairman and ceo , will become chairman and ceo of combined company
* Nivalis Therapeutics Inc says following merger, board of directors of combined company will expand to seven seats Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 DuPont and Dow Chemical Co have won U.S. antitrust approval to merge on condition that the companies sell certain crop protection products and other assets, according to a court filing on Thursday.
SYDNEY, June 16 Mining giant BHP Billiton on Friday named former Australian packaging executive Ken MacKenzie as its next chairman. MacKenzie, 53, succeeds Jac Nasser, as of September 1.