BRIEF-Outfront Media acquires Canadian Digital Billboard portfolio
* Outfront Media acquires Canadian Digital Billboard portfolio
April 18 Nivalis Therapeutics Inc:
* Nivalis Therapeutics-on termination of agreement under specified circumstances, Alpine or co may be required to pay other party termination fee of $2.5 million
* Nivalis Therapeutics-upon termination of merger agreement,Alpine or co in some circumstances to reimburse other party's expenses to maximum $1 million-sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2pevZ4B Further company coverage:
* Outfront Media acquires Canadian Digital Billboard portfolio
June 14 U.S. drugmaker Pfizer has denied allegations it over-charged for cancer medicines in South Africa following an investigation launched on Tuesday into three drug companies by the country's competition watchdog.
* Rightside Group - in relation to deal, will be obligated to pay termination fee of $7.7 million to Donuts in certain customary circumstances - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tlEwRm) Further company coverage: