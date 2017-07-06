July 6 NKT A/S:

* NKT PHOTONICS TO ACQUIRE ONEFIVE, A LEADING SUPPLIER OF ULTRAFAST LASERS

* AGREEMENT IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS, AND IS EXPECTED TO BE CLOSED IN THE BEGINNING OF SEPTEMBER 2017.‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)