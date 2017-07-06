BRIEF-Also Holding creates new business segment for Consumptional Business
* CREATES NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT FOR CONSUMPTIONAL BUSINESS
July 6 NKT A/S:
* NKT PHOTONICS TO ACQUIRE ONEFIVE, A LEADING SUPPLIER OF ULTRAFAST LASERS
* AGREEMENT IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS, AND IS EXPECTED TO BE CLOSED IN THE BEGINNING OF SEPTEMBER 2017.
* ECB likely to move cautiously on stimulus reduction-minutes
SINGAPORE, July 7 Commodity trader Cargill Inc completed the sale of its petroleum business to Australian investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd on June 30, a company spokeswoman told Reuters on Friday.