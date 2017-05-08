May 8 NL Industries Inc

* NL reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.17

* Q1 sales rose 16 percent to $369.8 million

* NL Industries Inc says Kronos' net sales of $369.8 million in Q1 of 2017 were $51.4 million, or 16%, higher than in Q1 of 2016