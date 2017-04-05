April 5 ASR Nederland NV:

* NLFI, on behalf of the Dutch State, sells 20 million shares in ASR

* NLFI has completed accelerated book building offering of 20,000,000 ordinary shares in ASR at 25.75 euros per share, realising 515 million euros of aggregate proceeds

* ASR will not receive any proceeds from the offering