EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
March 8 NMC Health Plc:
* NMC health promotes Prasanth Manghat to CEO
* Announces appointment of current deputy CEO and executive director, Prasanth Manghat, to CEO, effective 8 March 2017.
* Out-going ceo and founder, BR Shetty to take up joint non-executive chairmanship Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: