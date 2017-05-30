BRIEF-Funds managed by Oaktree increase ownership in SunOpta
* Oaktree Capital Group Llc - funds managed by Oaktree increased their beneficial ownership in common shares of SunOpta Inc during Q2 of 2017
May 30 DELTA LLOYD NV:
* REG-NN GROUP AND DELTA LLOYD WILL EXECUTE LEGAL MERGER
* LEGAL MERGER NOTARIAL DEED WILL BE EXECUTED BEFORE OPENING OF MARKETS ON 31 MAY 2017
* LEGAL MERGER EFFECTIVE ON 1 JUNE 2017
* LAST TRADING DAY OF DELTA LLOYD SHARES ON 31 MAY 2017
* EXCHANGE RATIO BASED ON NN GROUP VOLUME-WEIGHTED AVERAGE STOCK PRICE ON 30 MAY 2017
June 21 Clinical researcher and pharmaceutical market data specialist Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc is exploring a sale of its contract sales business that could value it at as much as $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
* FB Financial Corp files for offer for sale of 4.8 million shares of co's common stock - sec filing