MOVES-Standard Chartered, Fitch, Barclays, Houlihan Lokey
June 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
April 24 Nn Group Nv
* Issues 8,749,237 ordinary shares in exchange for all Delta Lloyd preference shares A and the subordinated loan held by Fonds NutsOhra
* Issued 8.7 million shares to Fonds NutsOhra representing a value of EUR 255 million ($276.73 million), in exchange for preference shares A in capital of Delta Lloyd held by Fonds NutsOhra Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9215 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, June 15 The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday announced the filing of complaints to recover about $540 million it says was stolen from 1Malaysia Development Berhad, the latest legal action tied to alleged money laundering at the sovereign wealth fund.
MOSCOW, June 15 The stock market sale of a 25 percent stake in Russian state shipping company Sovcomflot, planned for this week, has been put on hold due to adverse market conditions, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.